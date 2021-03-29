Princess Charlotte to follow in the steps of Prince Harry, Meghan with future royal exit?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, many claimed that they have paved a way for the younger generations of the royal family.



Talk had been spiraling out of control that in the future years, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might make the same choices as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, royal expert Marlene Koeing is of the opinion that the Duchess of Cambridge’s “traditional” parenting methods will keep them from making any such moves as the Sussex pair.

In a chat with Express, Koeing said: "Let's look at the other Royal Families who don't do the same amount of kind of work and charities and engagements that the British royals have done.”

"And we also remember that the Queen is queen of 16 countries, not just one. Whether that will change in the next reign is [up for debate], like Jamaica is talking about it, Barbados wants to go become a republic,” she said.

"But it is going to be difficult in a way, unless they totally fully refocus on how they do engagements,” she said.

"I also think that, thanks to Brexit, you might only not lose Northern Ireland, you might lose Scotland, you could become a really small country,” Koeing added.