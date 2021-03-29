Piers Morgan says he got death threats after his attack on Meghan Markle

British TV show host Piers Morgan is opening up about the abuse he faced online after his contentious comments against Meghan Markle.



The infamous broadcaster wrote a piece in the Mail on Sunday about the threats he received on social media following the debacle that was caused by his remarks against the Duchess of Sussex and her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I’ve always subscribed to the ‘if you dish it out, you’ve got to take it’ philosophy. But my three sons told me they too are all being targeted, and sent me screenshots of venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them,” wrote Morgan.

“One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added: ‘When your dad dies, the world will have a party,'” he shared.

He went on to say that vitriol “made my stomach churn, especially as police are already investigating a death threat made to me and my eldest boy Spencer last month.”

Morgan said further that his three sons Spencer, Albert and Stanley don’t “even care about Meghan Markle, let alone agree with my views on her.”

“Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association,” he said, adding: “I knew it wasn’t a good look, the great snowflake-basher running away from confrontation. And on reflection, I shouldn’t have done it.”

The Good Morning Britain host further said: “I reached a moment of total gut clarity: [expletive] it, I wasn’t going to apologize for disbelieving Meghan Markle, because the truth is that I don’t believe Meghan Markle.”

“And in a free, democratic society, I should be allowed not to believe someone, and to say that I don’t believe them. That, surely, is the very essence of freedom of speech?”

“If I said I now believed Meghan, I would be lying to the audience, the very thing I’ve accused her of doing,” he said.

He went on to defend The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne who was recently axed from the show for defending him.

“If our rights to free speech are denied, then democracy as we know it will die. It’s time to cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture,” he added.