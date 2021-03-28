Presence of Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Hundreds of people, mostly youngsters turned up on Sunday at Expo Center Karachi to donate blood for the children suffering from Thalassaemia and other blood disorders. The main attraction was the presence of Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdur Rehman of the Ertugrul fame among others.

Both men and women from different walks of life, as well as students from various educational institutes and varsities, donated blood at the mega camp, which was organized by the Omair-Sana Foundation (OSF) that works for the treatment of children suffering from Thalassaemia, to get as many bags of blood as possible before the holy month of Ramzan.

The Turkish star Celal (pronounced Jalal) Al, who is extremely popular in Pakistan, also donated blood for the Thalassaemic children, second time in the last few months. He vowed to continue blood donations and working for the cause of children in the grip of blood disorders.



“Today I’m donating my blood second time for the Pakistani children suffering from thalassemia. This will not only strengthen the bond between Turkey and Pakistan but will also encourage others to donate blood for those who need blood donations for living normal lives,” he said while inaugurating the blood donation drive at the Expo Center Karachi.

Accompanied by Consulate General in Karachi Tolga Uçak as well as Chairman Omair-Sana Foundation Dr. Kashif Ansari and Dr. Saqib Ansari, the Turkish star said blood donation was the least he could do for the children in Pakistan as their forefathers had also made sacrifices for the people of Turkey several decades back and they were still indebted for that.

“Turkish blood is being donated for Pakistani children; this will further strengthen the bond between the two nations,” he said.

On the occasion, he also recited verses from the Holy Quran, raised slogans which he chanted in the drama serial and also shouted "Jeevey Jeevey Pakistan", "Pakistan-Turkey friendship zindabad" and vowed to come to visit whenever he is invited, saying Pakistan was like his second home where he was more popular as compared to Turkey.

The star of Dirilis: Ertugrul was invited by the Omair-Sana Foundation to promote blood donation in Pakistan and the strategy worked as a large number of people visited the camp and donated blood for the noble cause. Parents brought their teenage and elder children to donate blood while a large number of female students also turned up to donate blood at the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kashif Ansari, a US-based oncologist and one of the organizers of the event said they started the journey for the elimination of Thalassamia and promotion of voluntary blood donations some twenty years back and involved Pakistani artists, cricketers and doctors so that parents of children in need of regular blood transfusions, could easily get blood to keep their children healthy.

He said they had invited Celal Al for the second time in Pakistan as his presence encourages Pakistani people, especially youth to come forward and donate blood for the sick children and thanked the Turkish star for donating blood and encouraging the youth in Pakistan in this regard.

Dr Saqib Ansari, an eminent pediatric hematologist General Secretary OSF said he was delighted that Celal Al was in Karachi and donating the blood to promote this practice in Pakistan, adding they were always in search of the “out of the box” ideas for promoting blood donations and helping children suffering from Thalassemia.

Others including eminent cardiologist Dr. Fawad Farooq, Dr. Rahat Hussain, Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman and Yahya Hussaini were also present on the occasion.