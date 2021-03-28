Olivia Rodrigo clears Instagram feed leaving cryptic ice-cream cones

Hollywood singer and actor Olivia Rodrigo recently shocked fans with a total wipe-out of her entire Instagram history from day one.

The Driving License singer only left behind two video posts following her delete spree, both spaced eight hours apart.

The videos in question feature an old-school TV that’s playing a melting ice-cream cone and old-school road trip vibes on an infinite loop.

The videos contain no sound nor caption and fans immediately began storming the singer’s comment sections with speculations.

Check out the videos below:







