Jennifer Lopez leaves Alex Rodriguez with warnings after breakup rumors

Insiders have come forward to shed light on the true nature of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship troubles.

The insider explained to Fox News that JLo started the entire idea and admitted that "It was a test to see if A-Rod was really committed to the future of their relationship.”

Furthermore, the source also claimed JLo left the entire scuffle on Rodriquez’s shoulder as she is currently in the Dominican Republic shooting her new film Shotgun Wedding.

"Look – [Lopez] is busy shooting a movie," the insider claimed. "So she couldn’t go into damage control over headlines she had no hand in producing.”

“So, she basically told Alex to ‘fix it’ and that’s when we started seeing Alex out front in the public declaring that he was not single and was still with her.”