Sun Mar 28, 2021
March 28, 2021

Neil Patrick Harris is over the moon after watching 'Schitt's Creek'

Sun, Mar 28, 2021
Neil Patrick Harris seems to have found the perfect way to kill his time through 'Schitt's Creek'

American actor Neil Patrick Harris couldn't be happier after he finished watching comedy series Schitt’s Creek.

The47-year-old  How I Met Your Mother star is currently under mandatory quarantine after arriving in Toronto, Canada, and he seems to have found the perfect way to kill his time.

After binge-watching the Emmy Award-winning comedy series during the 14-day period, Harris sang praises for the show’s creator Dan Levy for ‘the laughs and the tears.’

"Finally watched the series finale of Schitt’s Creek (also filmed in Toronto!) It’s been said for months and Emmys and months, but thanks to the cast and crew, especially @instadanjlevy for the laughs and the tears and the love. You made everyone, all of it seems so vibrant, fun, and full of worth. What a joy,” he wrote on Instagram.



