Sun Mar 28, 2021
March 28, 2021

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to star together in Netflix’s animated flick

Sun, Mar 28, 2021
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are starring together in an animated flick which is getting dropped in April

Good news for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend fans as the power couple is gearing up to star together in a movie!

The supermodel and the singer are starring together in an animated flick which is getting dropped in April, titled The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, as per Deadline.

The film, dropping on Netflix on April 30, also features Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman and Danny McBride.

As per the portal, the synopsis of the film is as follows: "While driving to campus, she and her family come across a tech uprising, which leaves them to figure out how to save the world."

Apart from this, the love birds are getting ready for another project, as Teigen shared a clip earlier from an unspecified TV project on Twitter, and wrote: "just for comparison, john got to be the king of music."

