Sun Mar 28, 2021
March 28, 2021

BLACKPINK's Rose hits Billboad Global Charts with 'On The Ground' release

Sun, Mar 28, 2021
BLACKPINK’s Rose hits Billboad Global Charts with ‘On The Ground’ release

BLACKPINK’s Rose has marked her name in the history of K-Pop with her monumental victory in bagging the top spot on Billboard’s Global Charts.

Not only that, Rose was also able to put a dent into BTS’s Dynamite success with her new hit solo track titled On The Ground.

Since its premiere date, on the 12th of March, the song managed to amass over 122,391,089 views on YouTube.

Check it out below:


