Prince Harry and Prince William likely to reunite this summer despite rift

In spite of the drama that has been hovering over the British royal family this past week, all hope is not lost.



According to Fox News, Prince Harry and Prince William are willing to set aside their differences for their late mother Princess Diana and reunite on July 1, this year.

Royal expert and author Anna Pasternak spoke to Fox News and said: “The greatest hope of reconciliation lies in the memory of their mother. That is what will unite them still today.”

“I believe they will put their differences aside for her. And I believe there is a possibility of us witnessing that at the unveiling,” she said.

As per Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge will reunite at Kensington Palace for the late Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday on July 1.

Earlier, Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his and wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview: “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”