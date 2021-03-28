Prince William’s ‘sexist bald man’ title riles up Stanley Tucci fans

Prince William has earned another feather in his cap but this one comes with some light-hearted humour.



According to a report by The Sun, the Duke of Cambridge was named as the ‘sexiest bald man’ in the world by a Google search study that claims the word was used for the future king 17.6 million times.

The 38-year-old royal routed other popular bald hunks include Stanley Tucci who became a top Twitter trend as users claimed The Hunger Games actor was the one who actually deserved the title.

One user wrote: “Not prince william being named sexiest bald man when literally stanley tucci, shemar moore, and many other sexy bald men exist.”

Another added: "How the hell can someone say Prince William is the worlds sexiest bald man when Stanley Tucci exists.”

“No Prince William is not the hottest bald man, Stanley Tucci is and I won’t hear anymore on this conversation,” a third chimed in.