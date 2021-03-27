Sharon Osbourne walks away from CBS amid racism controversies

Sharon Osbourne has officially walked off the CBS stage after former racist behavior has come to light.



The report was confirmed by People magazine and according to CBS’s official announcement, Osbourne’s exit from the daytime talk show comes after the entire series went on an extended hiatus in light of her past behavior and supportive stance towards controversial figure Piers Morgan.

The company’s official statement reads, "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

"At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

"During this week's hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."