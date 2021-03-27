BTS’s J-Hope ‘emotionally’ details struggles of trainee days: ‘I couldn’t go on’

BTS’s J-Hope recently sat down to reminisce upon the pain of his trainee life and the struggles that brought him to the peak of success alongside BTS.

The conversation began once the host for You Quiz on the Block asked the singer, “Did you ever want to quit during the hard trainee days?”

Without so much as a long pause J-Hope got open and honest, admitting “Yeah, many times… because even if I was a trainee I couldn’t do the things I wanted to do. To be honest, I wanted to play games, I wanted to go out and hang out. I wanted to stay with my family. I had to give up a lot of things in that perspective.”

He also went on to say, “Because it’s a dream I wanted so much. I had to become a singer. So I think I was good at letting go of those things.”



There even came a point where the exhaustion of trainee life got the better of him and forced him to buy a one-way ticket to Gwangju.

J-Hope reminisced over that time and explained to the host, “I took a bus… at the express bus terminal. We didn’t have SRT (Super Rapid Trains) so I ran straight to the bus terminal.”

But In the end, it was only the hope of his mother that helped him through life as a trainee as well as its grueling work hours.

J-Hope concluded by saying, “My mom believed in me and helped me, ‘I will make it happen.’ My mom’s happiness is my happiness. My mom’s smile is my smile.”