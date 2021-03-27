Prince Philip was aware of Harry, Meghan’s interview despite hospitalisation

The British royal family may have tried to protect Prince Philip from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

However, it was now revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh was aware of the debacle unleashed by the couple across the pond, despite being hospitalized with cardiac issues during that period.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah explained during Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: “We hear from people close to The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh that she still discusses family matters with him and still sees him as the head of the family, behind the scenes.”

"The character that Prince Philip is, I don’t think for a second that he won’t have been reading the papers in the hospital,” she said.

"I suspect he would have known a lot of what was going on. I think he would have had a few fruity words to say about the Oprah interview, put it that way,” she continued.

Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers also joined the discussion and said: "Prince Philip probably wanted to bash some heads together I would imagine. He is not one for any nonsense. I'm sure his advice would be ‘everyone needs to settle down and stop sniping at each other’.”

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward said: "[Prince Philip] had a run in with Diana towards the end of her life, so you can imagine the things he might have said.”

“Harry is the most literate and clued-up person on mental health that I have ever met, going back many years.”

“He has every single organisation plugged into [mental health] at his fingertips. He talks to them all the time. He knows about mental health. Which is why I was so struck and confused by those comments he made in the interview that he didn’t know where to turn,” she added.