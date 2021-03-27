‘Avengers’ films to get a Shakespearean twist in new book

The futuristic Marvel Cinematic Universe is going back a few centuries as the Avengers films are to be retold as Shakespearean plays.



Story lines of the much-loved superhero flicks are getting a literary twist in an upcoming book, as announced by Philadelphia-based indie publisher Quirk Books.

The publisher revealed the description for the book on the website as: “Assemble, Ye Avengers! What if the most epic cinematic franchise of all time had been penned by the greatest playwright of all time? Wonder no more!”

It has been titled, William Shakespeare’s The Avengers: The Complete Works.

Portland, Oregon-based writer Ian Doescher will be penning the retelling who is known to have retold the Star Wars franchise as a Bard of Avon work.