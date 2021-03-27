Sharon Osbourne quits 'The Talk' after threats for supporting Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly stepped down the famous show 'The Talk' after coming under fire for supporting Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne, who had been on 'The Talk' for all of its 11 seasons has decided to leave the show CBS, said in a statement.



"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," said the executives of the show.

It added: "We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

It concluded: "Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

Meghan and Harry made some shocking revelations about the Royal Family in their chat with the US TV host.

Morgan didn’t believe Markle’s claims of bullying within the Royal Family and doubted her claims of experiencing suicidality as a result of the high-stress situation.

Osbourne went on to show support for her longtime friend and tweeted:

Osbourne did not stop and continued to defend Morgan’s comments in an episode of her show 'The Talk' and got into a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

