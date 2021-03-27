close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2021

Mahira Khan wins internet with sweetest response to her admirer's love expression

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 27, 2021

Pakistan's  versatile actress Mahira Khan, who is adored by everyone for her talent and beauty,  gave a fan a heartwarming response over his sweet expression  of love for her.

The Humsafar star on Thursday treated her fans with her stunning  picture  on Instagram, which garnered massive praise from her followers  as she  was looking gorgeous in Denim ensembles.

Admiring her post, one crazy fan dropped interesting words  in the comments section, saying:  "I've realised I'm in love with you."

In response to the sweet expression,  Mahira wrote:  "Being in love is nice! Isn't it?"

Her heart-melting  words attracted  huge applause and likes from other fans  as  she  responded in positive  way to  the innocent heart.

 Mahira Khan has made Pakistan super proud with her acting skills which gained International repute for her. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid's Humsafar for which she received numerous accolades, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.

