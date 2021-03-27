Mahira Khan wins internet with sweetest response to her admirer's love expression

Pakistan's versatile actress Mahira Khan, who is adored by everyone for her talent and beauty, gave a fan a heartwarming response over his sweet expression of love for her.

The Humsafar star on Thursday treated her fans with her stunning picture on Instagram, which garnered massive praise from her followers as she was looking gorgeous in Denim ensembles.

Admiring her post, one crazy fan dropped interesting words in the comments section, saying: "I've realised I'm in love with you."



In response to the sweet expression, Mahira wrote: "Being in love is nice! Isn't it?"

Her heart-melting words attracted huge applause and likes from other fans as she responded in positive way to the innocent heart.

Mahira Khan has made Pakistan super proud with her acting skills which gained International repute for her. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid's Humsafar for which she received numerous accolades, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.

