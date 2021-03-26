close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2021

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson's first TV commercial

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 26, 2021

Khloe Kardashian’s two-year-old daughter True Thompson is already raking in the cash as she made her television commercial debut.

The news was revealed in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but if that wasn't enough the 36-year-old star took to Twitter to share it with fans.

"My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!!!!!!!! #KUWTK," the proud momma captioned the post.

The ad shows some adorable moments which features the little one feeding Khloe some popcorn while in another the Good American founder can be seen giving her little girl a sweet kiss.

Take a look:


