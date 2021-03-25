Pakistan Day military parade to be held in Islamabad today

Soldiers march past during a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. —AFP/File

The annual Pakistan Day military parade, which was postponed this year due to inclement weather forecast on March 23 and 24, will take place today in the capital city of Islamabad.



According to Radio Pakistan, the grand event will feature contingents of the three armed forces and the security forces conducting a march past as fighter jets present aerobatic manoeuvres.

A notification was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi retired Capt Anwar ul Haq to declare March 25, Thursday as a local holiday in District Rawalpindi.

A similar notification was issued by the district magistrate of Islamabad.

The national broadcaster said that in order to ensure the parade is held smoothly, Islamabad Traffic Police will restrict traffic on Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to Zero point between 5am and 2pm.

Alternate routes are Peshawar Road to Golra and Kashmir Highway, Murree Road Cricket Stadium and 9th Avenue and Khanna Bridge to Tramari Chowk then Rawal Dam Chowk and Serena Chowk.