close
Tue Mar 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 23, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have kept their vows framed from secret wedding

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 23, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bedroom features a keepsake from the big day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started their marital lives by walking down the aisle in 2018.

Three days prior, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had secret backyard wedding wherein they said their vows privatetly.

A keepsake from their nuptials is also kept in their bedroom.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,' " Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during her interview on March 7.

To always commemorate the ceremony, Meghan and Harry's bedroom features a keepsake from the big day.

"So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," Meghan added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment