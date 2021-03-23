Halsey is happy with ‘she’ or ‘they’ after recent change in pronouns

'The inclusion of 'they', in addition to 'she', feels most authentic to me,' said Halsey

Pop icon Halsey is breaking her silence after she recently changed pronouns and added 'she/they'.

The singer, 26, expressed her gratitude on Instagram to her fans for the out-pour of love she received after the inclusion of ‘they’ pronouns.

"For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns. The inclusion of 'they', in addition to 'she', feels most authentic to me,” she said.

"If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best,” she continued.

She is currently expecting her first child. Opening up about her pregnancy earlier, Halsey had said on social media: "I've been thinking lots about my body, it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it have leveled my perception of gender entirely."