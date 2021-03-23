close
Tue Mar 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 23, 2021

Selena Gomez is ‘missing’ Taylor Swift: See never-before-seen photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 23, 2021

Pop icons and BFFs Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been serving friendships goals for years now!

Turning to her Instagram the Rare hit maker gave a rare insight into her strong bond with the Folklore crooner and posted an endearing shot of the two.

The selfie of the singers featuring Swift’s adorable furry friend came with a heartwarming caption as Gomez confessed that she “missed” the Lover singer.

“Kinda missin this one,” she wrote.

Gomez and Swift have been close friends and have stood by each other through thick and thin. 

