Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's spokesperson clarifies marriage claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims may not be entirely true as an expert weighed in on the matter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had shocked the world after they confessed to Oprah Winfrey that they had gotten married three days prior to their royal wedding in 2018.

Now, it is being reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims may not be entirely true as an expert weighed in on the matter.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson for the couple clarified that the two “exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”

Stephan Borton, who drafted the license that allowed the couple to be legally married, explained how the misunderstanding could have possibly occurred after Meghan’s statement in the Oprah interview.

“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law,” he said speaking to The Sun.

During her and Harry’s interview with Oprah, Meghan had said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”