Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chief of staff steps aside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chief of staff has stood down less than a year into the job.

Catherine St-Laurent, who's one of the most personable and senior members of Sussexes’ staff, has reportedly transitioned into a senior advisory role for Archewell.



St-Laurent also held the role of executive director of Archewell – which will now be helmed by a longtime employee of the Sussexes, James Holt.

The mother of two previously held a senior roles with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation and had only moved over to work for the couple last April.

Archewell, which is a nonprofit organization established by Harry and Meghan a year ago, recently announced the hiring of Ben Browning.

Browning will reportedly work closely with Netflix and Spotify and oversee content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio for the organization’s production and audio divisions.