Cardi B breaks another record

Cardi B, who wowed fans with her performance at this year's Grammy awards, became the first female rapper to have a total of five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The 28-year-old rapper's new accomplishment comes with her single, 'Up', which she performed as part of a medley at the Grammys.
Cardi B's other hits to reach No. 1 included 2017‘s 'Bodak Yellow', her 2018 collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin 'I Like It', 'Girls Like You' on which she was featured from Maroon 5 that same year, and last year‘s 'WAP' featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
The 'Money' hitmaker shared her gratitude in an effusive post on Instagram, showing a visual of 'Up' at the top of the charts.
She captioned the post: 'I want God to come see me in my dreams when I take my nap today so I can kiss his feet and tell him how much I love him!
Cardi B is also the first female rap artist with two Hot 100 No. 1 songs with no accompanying artists – 'Bodak Yellow' and 'Up'.