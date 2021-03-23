George Clooney teaching his kids to do 'terrible things' to tease their mom Amal

Renowned actor George Clooney has revealed that he is teachings his three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander to do 'terrible things' that 'shock their mother.'



The 56-year-old Oscar-winning star of films like “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Three Kings” has said he’s passing his prankster baton down to the toddlers by teaching them the best jokes to play on their mother.

The He said: "My whole job really is to teach them terrible things. And I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother.

"And it’s fun because, you know, Amal, she’ll be talking to a judge on a trial in the Sudan or a trial in Myanmar … she’s having very serious conversations and then my son’ll come in with a nappy on his head. This is a stroke of genius, you know."

George Clooney married to the international human rights lawyer and her movie star Amal Clooney in Italy in 2014, making them one of the world’s biggest celebrity couples.