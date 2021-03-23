Dua Lipa has a scary day in Mexico, receives apology messages

Though American singer Dua Lipa had a scary moment in Mexico however she did not mentioned a bit of it on her social media feeds. But, her Mexican fans, considering it their national duty, apologised to her over what happened to her in their country.

The videos of the incident were uploaded on Twitter. In videos, a crowd is seen outside a building where the 25-year-old singer was present for her shoot. Next, Dua is seen coming out with a guard. However, when she approached her car, a woman rushed up to her and ran into her, making Lipa visibly startled. She hurried into her car. She seemed thoroughly shaken up.



After the videos emerged on social media, the singer's fans in Mexico, in their effort to rectify the wrongdoings, took to Dua Lipa’s Instagram account with messages of apology, displaying their love and fondness for the singer along with sincere regret.





Swarming her comments section on Instagram, her Mexican fans said, “SORRY FOR WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY. MEXICO IS NOT LIKE THAT.” A fan noted: "MÉXICO LOVES YOU."

Watch the incident that happened to Dua Lipa here:



