Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi recovering well after emergency surgery

Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi is reportedly 'doing well' after being rushed to hospital with appendicitis on Friday evening.
According to her representative, the 48-year-old actress was rushed to hospital but is now recovering and at home with Ellen and is 'doing well'.
When Ellen took Portia to the hospital she was in a lot of pain. She reportedly required emergency surgery for appendicitis.
Those who suffer from appendicitis - which occurs when there is a painful inflammation of the appendix - usually need surgery to remove the appendix as soon as possible to ensure the appendix does not burst.
Ellen, who contracted Covid-19 in December 2020, is currently looking after her wife at their home. Portia de Rossi is reportedly recovering well.