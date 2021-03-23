Ariana Grande, Saweetie to feature on Demi Lovato's next album

American megastar Demi Lovato is all set to release her next album next month. The singer has received collaborations from her friend singer Ariana Grande, Saweetie and Noah Cyrus for her new album.

Dropping the reveal in for Paper cover story on March 22, the pop singer announced her collab with Ariana Grande will feature on her next album.

It was 2017 when Demi dropped her latest album Tell Me You Love Me. Ever since, no other album came. The protracted gap is now bound for an end as the singer announced that her next LP, Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over will release on April 2.



“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years. When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into The Art Of Starting Over,” she explained.



Demi got a collab from her good friend Ariana Grande for her song "Met Him Last Night." The song will be featured on Lovato's upcoming seventh studio album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over. The song "highlights two of the most powerful voices in pop," reported the Paper.

Saweetie also shared the big news on her Twitter for her fans on Friday.



Demi Lovato's song, "The Kind of Lover I Am," shows the singer's queer identity that she has discreetly mentioned in her 2015 hit "Cool for the Summer." The song lyrics are "doesn't matter if you're a woman or a man."

The pop star also teased Noah Cyrus will also feature on her forthcoming LP. Demi broke the news about the new collaborations on her social media account through an audio snippet over the weekend.

The Art of Starting Over is a companion project to her YouTube Originals docuseries Dancing With the Devil, which arrives on Tuesday. It premiered at SXSW on March 16.