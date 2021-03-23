Jennifer Aniston celebrates her 'green sister' Reese Witherspoon's 45th birthday in style

Jennifer Aniston sent love to Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel’s sister Jill in season six of 'Friends', on her 45th birthday (March 22, 2021) .

Aniston shared a throwback picture from the hit sitcom to celebrate the big day of her former 'Friends' co-star – and current 'The Morning' show co-star.



The 52-year-old actress, who played Rachel Green in Friends, praised how far they had come since Reese played Rachel’s sister in season six of the sitcom, which ended in 2004.

Taking to Instagram, Jen shared a picture of Rachel and Jill sitting together on Central Perk coffee shop’s famous sofa. She added the caption: ‘We’ve come a long way’ adding the hashtag ‘#thegreensisters’.

Both the charming stars previously recreated an iconic Green sisters row for fans, days after Jennifer joined Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are doing the second season of 'The Morning Show'. The stars play news anchors Alex Levy (Jen) and Bradley Jackson (Reese) who are thrown together after Alex’s on-air partner of 15 years Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) is sacked from the show after accusations of sexual misconduct in the workplace.