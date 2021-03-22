Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali announces tragic news

Azhar Ali walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. Photo: AFP

Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali on Monday took to Twitter to announce his mother had passed away, requesting fans and followers to pray for the departed soul.



Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan cricket captain revealed that his mother passed away on Monday afternoon.



"My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion.. soon will inform details regarding janaza but I have request to follow SOP’s for COVID when attending the janaza. Plz make dua for her," he tweeted.



Condolence messages from Azhar's colleagues and fans started pouring in.



Sarfaraz Ahmed prayer for the departed soul.

"Dear Azhar, my deepest, heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the loss of your dear mother. God rest her soul," tweeted Alan Wilkins.

"May Allah bless her soul Inna lillah wa enna ellahi Rajioon," wrote Peshawar Zalmi cricketer Mohammad Asghar.

Amir Yamin also prayed for the departed soul.





