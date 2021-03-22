Vin Diesel's son to share screen with father, make debut on on Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel's son Vincent Sinclair is set to share the big screen with his father on his debut in the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious movie.



According to TMZ, the 10-year-old will be part of F&F9 playing as the younger version of his father’s character Dominic Toretto.



The outlet reported that Dominic had filmed his scenes in late 2019.

While it is unclear how much screen time the youngster will get, his contract states that he got paid $1,005 per day.

The movie is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2021.