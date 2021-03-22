Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood.

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that the decision to close schools is “very difficult” and a detailed review of the coronavirus situation would be taken on March 24.



The minister was addressing a ceremony in the provincial capital where he also spoke about the demerits of online education.

"The ministry of education wants that the educational institutions should remain open and we took a number of steps during COVID-19."

Shafqat Mehmood said there's a difference between in-person and online learning and closing schools is a very difficult decision.

Earlier on Sunday, the minister said that all education and health ministers will sit together on Wednesday and take decisions regarding the reopening or further closure of educational institutions in the country amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Taking to his Twitter account, the minister reminded the masses that the third wave of the coronavirus is serious, therefore, it requires careful review.

"All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday, March 24, at the NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions," the minister wrote.

"The health of students, teachers, [and staff is of] primary consideration."