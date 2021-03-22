Prince Charles and Prince William grow closer while Harry’s royal feud rages on

Following the rift that occurred between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, Prince Charles and Prince William have grown closer together.



According to a royal source, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have drawn closer amidst Prince Harry’s feud with his father and brother.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, a source revealed that after Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah in the explosive interview, William and Charles are closer.

“Part of William’s evolution is that as he has become closer to his father, he sees their similarities,” they said.

“At William’s wedding there was a gag in one of the speeches that he was more like his father than he’d ever admit, which made a lot of us laugh. As their respective destinies get closer, it weighs more heavily on them and strengthens the bond. The rift with Harry has also brought them closer,” the insider further said.

A separate royal courtier said that Queen Elizabeth II too has become closer with William since Harry and Meghan walked out.

“That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input,” the courtier said.