close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Gigi Hadid spotted enjoying outing with her new sweetheart in NYC

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021

Gigi Hadid loves to spend most of her time with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai as she spends most of her time with the newlyborn .

The 25-year-old supermodel spent precious moments with her  baby girl as she took her  for a walk in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

Gigi was seen  pushing Khai's stroller as she strutted along the city's sidewalks with a friend in the fresh spring air.

The runway fixture was looking stunning in a blue trench coat. She donned a long-sleeve olive green shirt and a pair of boots to give a perfect look to her charming personality. 

She  pulled up her red hair and tied them into a messy topknot for her outing. To keep herself safe, the  fashion world's star wore a matching face mask.

Hadid welcomed her first child  last year in September  with her partner Zayn Malik, whom she has been romantically involved with since 2015. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment