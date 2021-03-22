Gigi Hadid spotted enjoying outing with her new sweetheart in NYC

Gigi Hadid loves to spend most of her time with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai as she spends most of her time with the newlyborn .



The 25-year-old supermodel spent precious moments with her baby girl as she took her for a walk in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

Gigi was seen pushing Khai's stroller as she strutted along the city's sidewalks with a friend in the fresh spring air.

The runway fixture was looking stunning in a blue trench coat. She donned a long-sleeve olive green shirt and a pair of boots to give a perfect look to her charming personality.

She pulled up her red hair and tied them into a messy topknot for her outing. To keep herself safe, the fashion world's star wore a matching face mask.

Hadid welcomed her first child last year in September with her partner Zayn Malik, whom she has been romantically involved with since 2015.