Brad Pitt saddened by ex-wife Angelina Jolie during custody battle

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is 'heartbroken' over leaked domestic abuse allegation from Angelina Jolie after Maddox gave testimony amid contentious custody battle.

The 'Maleficent' actress Jolie has reportedly filed paperwork indicating that she and her kids are willing to offer testimony and 'proof and authority' in support of her allegations.



The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'star was upset after it leaked that Angelina Jolie will provide proof' of domestic abuse in the couple's contentious custody battle.



An alleged altercation between son Maddox, 19, and Brad, 57, in 2016 was said to have been the final straw for Jolie, 45, who filed paperwork.

Now Pitt is 'heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage,' a source close to the actor revealed.



Brad feels like 'he’s being more and more isolated from his children, and he’s devastated about it.' Angelina and he share Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh 14 and twins Knox and Vivienne.