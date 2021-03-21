Sarah Khan leaves fans in awe with her beauty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sarah Khan on Sunday shared a handful of new pictures on Instagram , leaving fans in awe with her beauty .
The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photos shared on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than six million people.
Sarah, who is married to singer Falak Shabbir, is one of the most popular Pakistani TV actresses.
Take a look at her candid pictures: