close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 21, 2021

Sarah Khan leaves fans in awe with her beauty

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 21, 2021
 

Sarah Khan on Sunday shared  a handful of new pictures on Instagram , leaving fans in awe with her beauty .

The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photos shared on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than six million people.

Sarah, who is married to singer Falak Shabbir, is one of the most popular Pakistani TV actresses.

Take a look at her candid pictures:





Latest News

More From Entertainment