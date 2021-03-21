Authorities reopen Islamabad’s Shah Faisal Mosque

Representational image of people offering inside the Shah Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in the federal capital have reopened Faisal Mosque for the public to offer congregational prayers.

The mosque was earlier closed by the Islamabad administration over coronavirus standard operating procedures violations.

The development comes after the assistant commissioner of Islamabad had visited the mosque to review the situation a day earlier.

He had warned that the mosque would be closed again if coronavirus SOPs were not followed

As of March 21, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country rose to 626,802.

About 41,960 tests were conducted on March 20, while 44 people succumbed to the disease during the past 24 hours.

In a positive sign, 581,852 people have recovered from the infection in the country so far.