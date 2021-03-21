Prince William learns about the positive impact UK’s donations have had in Syria

Prince William learned about the positive impact that donations from UK have had on Syria amid pandemic.



The 38-year-old spoke to Syrian humanitarian aid workers on video call whose work is back by the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal.

He was briefed on how the aid from the UK helped Syrians in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The DEC has raised funds worth £1.5 billion by uniting several charities based in the UK, to come to the rescue of countries in need of aid.

DEC's Coronavirus Appeal, which rolled out in 2020, has aided refugees from Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo during the pandemic.

To date, they have racked up over £38 million, out of which £10 million was given by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office with UK Aid Match.

The duke spoke to three aid workers who were based out of northwest of Syria—Fadi Hallisso, Kawther Mohamad Ali and Shahinaz Muamar.