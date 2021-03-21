close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 21, 2021

Prince William learns about the positive impact UK’s donations have had in Syria

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 21, 2021

Prince William learned about the positive impact that donations from UK have had on Syria amid pandemic. 

The 38-year-old spoke to Syrian humanitarian aid workers on video call whose work is back by the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal.

He was briefed on how the aid from the UK helped Syrians in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The DEC has raised funds worth £1.5 billion by uniting several charities based in the UK, to come to the rescue of countries in need of aid.

DEC's Coronavirus Appeal, which rolled out in 2020, has aided refugees from Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo during the pandemic.

To date, they have racked up over £38 million, out of which £10 million was given by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office with UK Aid Match.

The duke spoke to three aid workers who were based out of northwest of Syria—Fadi Hallisso, Kawther Mohamad Ali and Shahinaz Muamar. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment