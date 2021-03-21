Prince Charles took the lead in clapping back at Harry, Meghan’s claims

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped bombshells on the Buckingham Palace, it was Prince Charles who took the lead in hitting back.



While many may have thought that Queen Elizabeth II would take charge of responding to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims against the royal family, it was instead the Prince of Wales who responded.

According to Evening Standard royal editor Robert Jobson, the Duke of Cornwall formulated the Palace’s response to the couple across the pond.

In a piece penned for Hello! Jobson said: “I think the Prince of Wales has also taken the lead on how the palace has responded.”

“The queen is 94 and the Duke of Edinburgh is incapacitated, so he will be trying to placate and learn lessons from this so something can be worked out to everyone’s satisfaction,” he wrote.

“The royal family likes to do things as a team, and if the team is being trashed, they like to react as a unit and a family,” said Jobson.

He went on to call the statement issued on behalf of the monarch, “dignified.”

The Palace had issued a statement that said “the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” it concluded.