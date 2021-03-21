Prince William tells stories about Princess Diana to his kids daily

Princess Diana may have passed away a longtime before Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed children but the couple makes sure to keep memories of the late royal alive within their family of five.



Following the Mother's Day tribute for the late Princess of Wales by kids of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the form of notes penned to her, unearthed claims of William about Diana have been making rounds.

He had said in the 2017-released documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, that he tells his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte stories about his late mum so they know the icon that their “Granny Diana” was.

The young prince said he wants his kids to “know who she was and that she existed”.

Apart from that, the duke also “constantly” talks to the kids about her at bedtime so they know “there are two grandmothers in their lives”.

“We’ve got more photos up around the house now of her and we talk about her a bit,” he said.