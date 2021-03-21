Sandra Oh stands up for her Asian American community: ‘I’m proud to be Asian’

'I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!' said Sandra Oh at the Stop Asian Hate rally

American actor Sandra Oh spoke out on Saturday against the racially-motivated hate crimes aimed at the Asian American community at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Princess Diaries actor, 49, stood up for her community as the hate crimes against Asian Americans escalate with each passing day in the US.

"For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen," Oh can be heard saying in a video that has been circulating on social media.

"One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community,” she added.

Oh goes on to say: "To everyone here… I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?" Her chants get a “Yes!" from the crowd.

"We must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here.'"

"I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!” she added.