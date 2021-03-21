Sofia Richie gave an ‘ultimatum’ to Scott Disick to choose her or Kourtney Kardashian

American media personality Scott Disick and model and designer Sofia Richie parted ways months ago in 2020.



But as the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashian rolls out, the former flames are making headlines once again as Disick spoke to his ex Kourtney Kardashian about his split with Richie.

"I think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than they think…to be with you or with me. But it's very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it's definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends,” he told Kardashian.

The reality TV star went on to reveal that Richie "literally said with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"

Moreover, a source revealed E! News: "Sofia and Scott had to navigate many issues together throughout their relationship.”

"It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney. Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it. She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times,” they said.

"Sofia is not surprised that Scott shared their relationship issues with the Kardashian family and publicly on the show. She wished it stayed private but knew it would happen when they split. Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her. At this point, there is no chance they will ever get back together,” the insider added.