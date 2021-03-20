BTS claim new Guinness title after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

The boys from BTS have just been awarded another Guinness world record title for their historic success at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards.

The titled was awarded after the boys managed to secure a total of five trophies for their music over the years and have been dubbed, the “most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group” in Nickelodeon’s 34-year history.

Their 16 Guinness titles include one for the most viewed music video in under 24 hours, the most simultaneous viewers, best-selling albums and even most viewers for a live stream concert.

To date their wings include, Favorite Global Music Star (2018), Favorite Music Group (2020), Favorite Music Group, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Song (2021).

