Prince Harry's biographer makes shocking claims about his mental health issues

Prince Harry looked like a shell version of himself, says biographer

Prince Harry has had a tough time in his tumultuous life and gone through many ups and downs, specially after his mother, Princess Diana, passed away.



According to Harry's biographer Angela Levin, the Duke of Sussex has lost the charisma in his personality, which is pretty evident in explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I interviewed Harry for when I was writing his biography, Levin told Us Weekly. “I found him to be charismatic, sympathetic, have wonderful intuition, which he inherited from his mother [Princess Diana], and with a sort of mischievous glint in his eye. He was full of energy and fun and bounce and quite macho.”

“The Harry I saw during the interview … was quite traumatic in a way,” the biographer said while referencing his tell-all with Winfrey “He looked like a shell version of himself.”

“I found him anxious, looking nervy, absolutely hating it,” Levin added. “And I felt incredibly sad that this is what has happened to him.”

The royal author went on to add how Harry “occasionally” had a “dark cloud” over him after Diana's death, but said she feels it has become even worse in recent years.