Sat Mar 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Prince Harry steps out with security for the first time since bombshell interview

Sat, Mar 20, 2021

Prince Harry was spotted out at about for the first time since he and wife Meghan Markle rocked the world with their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

In photos circulating the web, the Duke of Sussex was seen enjoying a relaxing bike ride in Montecito, rocking an all-black athletic look.

Not far from the prince, his security team tailed him to keep all possible signs of threat at bay.

This comes days after he and Meghan sat down with Oprah and told their side of the story regarding their exit from the British royal family, making some bombshell claims that have since intensified their feud with the monarchy. 

