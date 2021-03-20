Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz and others ask for help in curtailing spread of Covid

Mahira Khan, Adeel Hussain, Bilal Abbas and Iqra Aziz are stressing on safety measures for COVID-19

Pakistani celebrities are coming forth to stress on the significance of social distancing and wearing protective gear as the nation battles the third wave of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of National Health Services issued a video message by acclaimed stars, Mahira Khan, Adeel Hussain, Bilal Abbas and Iqra Aziz who are pushing fans to build up the safety measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Let’s defeat corona together,” said the Humsafar actor in the video posted on Twitter.

“Let us vow to use face masks and sanitize our hands regularly,” Hussain and Abbas tell fans.

“Maintain a six feet distance with each other and avoid going to crowded places,” urges Aziz.

In the last 24 hours, the country lost 42 people to the deadly virus, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799.

So far, 579,760 have recovered from the coronavirus after testing positive.

The surge in the positivity cases has alarm bells ringing in the country, as a day earlier Pakistan positivity rate stood close to 8%.