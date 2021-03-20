Britney Spears is considering tell-all interview with Oprah after Harry-Meghan fiasco

Pop icon Britney Spears is considering dropping some bombshell claims in an interview.



Sources told Entertainment Tonight, the Oops I Did It Again singer is considering sharing her side of the story in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

An insider revealed to the outlet: "Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story.”

"She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out,” added the source.

"Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans," they added.

"The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood,” they said.

Earlier, fans were urging Oprah to interview Spears next following her chat with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.