Machine Gun Kelly leaves fans excited with new music video

Machine Gun Kelly left his fans excited as he dropped the music video for his song "DAYWALKER" on Thursday.



The Cleveland rapper shared a clip from the video which he co-directed.

The singer is seen engaging in a fight as the song plays in the backdrop.

"AYWALKER! video out now. directed by me and @samcahill s/o @davidloy for pullin up and actually fighting me and @valkyrae for being @corpse_husband," he captioned his Insta post while mentioning a popular YouTuber.







