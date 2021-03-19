If we had to fight in Parliament, why was PDM formed, asks Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to Geo News. Photo: Geo News screengrab

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that a choice has to be made; the Opposition has to either choose the masses or the assemblies.



The PDM chief was referring to the deadlock between nine Opposition parties of the PDM and the PPP over the issue of resignations from assemblies.



"Allah has made us sensible. If we are unable to understand what is beneficial or harmful for us, then we should not do politics," said Fazl.

The JUI-F chief said he is expecting a "positive response" from the PPP when its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting takes place to decide on the issue of resignations.

Fazl said he had suggested — during the PDM meeting held on Tuesday — that during the first phase, Opposition lawmakers should resign from the National Assembly.

"I recommended resigning from the provincial assemblies in the second phase [of the movement]," he said. "The recommendation was for [Opposition lawmakers] to resign from the Sindh Assembly in the very end," he added.



'If fighting in Parliament was the only option, why was the PDM formed?'

The JUI-F chief stressed there was no other option other than a protest movement against the government. "If we wanted to fight in the Parliament, why did we create the PDM?" he asked. "We have to choose one of two options: either mobilise the masses or remain in Parliament," added the PDM leader.

Speaking on relations between India and Pakistan, Fazl said war would not benefit any of the two countries. "We should move forward in our relations with India based on negotiations," added the PDM leader.

PDM calls off long march

The PDM's long march scheduled for March 26 was postponed amid a difference of opinion on the issue of resignations from assemblies alongside the protest.

A meeting of senior leaders of the PDM was held on Tuesday, after which Fazl briefed the media on the outcome of deliberations held between the opposition parties.

Fazl had said that the main bone of contention between the alliance, the matter of a long march alongside mass resignations from assemblies, was discussed during the meeting.

He had said that the PPP expressed its reservations over the two being linked and have sought time to respond.

"They will hold a meeting of the Central Executive Committee and will get back to us," he had said.

"Until then, the long march must be considered postponed," he had said.

The PDM chief had then abruptly left the gathering, leaving PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to address the conference, flanked by PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani.