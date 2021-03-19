Prince Philips bashes palace guest: ‘Are you trying to kill me?’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Philip bashes a palace guest for attempting to “kill” him during an award session a number of years ago.
News regarding the prince’s comment to the guest was brought forward by journalist Jeremy Vine and she told Channel 5, "I went to a Duke of Edinburgh awards once. They allow people in and I got very nervous about meeting Prince Philip about five years ago.”
"I had a bottle of water and I realised I shouldn't try and shake his hand with a bottle of water so I put it in the floor. He came and he talked to me a bit about Radio 2 and then he was about to step forward and put his foot on the bottle and he saw it and said, 'are you trying to kill me?'"